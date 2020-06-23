City known for police violence paints over Black Lives Matter street mural in 'blue' paint

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Nationwide, murals and street art are highlighting the importance of ending racial inequality. Protesters and advocates across the nation are spreading the message through art and paint in addition to protest signs and banners. The street paintings are a call for justice following a global outcry over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

While most cities have left the protest art up, some have opted to cover up the messages. A mural of the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street in front of the Florissant Police Department in Missouri was covered up due to a city ordinance, police said.

Activists painted the mural in the middle lane on Lindbergh ahead of a protest on Friday; by Saturday morning, the mural was covered up. While many felt the city covered the mural due to its message, a spokesperson with the police department said that any kind of painting on the road is not allowed in Florissant. Protestors repainted the mural Saturday only to have it painted over again by the city. The paint cycle repeated once more on Sunday—protesters gathered Sunday night to rewrite “Black Lives Matter” in the street.

"It was painted over because it is illegal to paint the roadway," Steve Michael, an officer with the Florissant Police Department, told BuzzFeed News. "It has absolutely nothing to do with the message." Michael told the news outlet that the city’s street department conducted the job. "If we allow all groups to paint a message anywhere then we would have all kinds of different groups doing it," he added. "We simply cannot allow any group to paint anything on roadways.”

But while Michael said the cover-up was performed by the city to discourage other groups from wanting to paint their slogans on the street as well, critics felt there were other reasons for covering it. Photos of the repainted street quickly went viral on social media, with many users alleging that blue paint was used and questioning its symbolism. The use of blue paint is connected to the metaphor of "the thin blue line," a term used for the police. It is often included in pro-police imagery to convey that police are the line between civilized society and chaos. Michael told BuzzFeed News that the paint used was gray, not blue.

Police in Florissant, Missouri, protecting people while they paint a blue line over a BLM street mural pic.twitter.com/EQtMeCKNoN June 20, 2020

Florissant, which is a suburb of St. Louis, neighbors Ferguson, Missouri, the town in which young Michael Brown was killed by police in 2014. Local news outlets have reported various incidents of police-initiated violence in the city, including one incident in which an officer hit an unarmed man with an unmarked police vehicle.

In the past, the police department has been known to make threats against individuals who are organizing for community change and activism, and the department continues to do so. Peaceful protesters this weekend expressed to theSt. Louis Post-Dispatchthat they were afraid protests would stoke tensions between the community and the police department. Some took to Twitter to express the need for more people to be present as the police menaced them. Police officers allegedly threatened protesters, saying that if they did not clear the street within five minutes, they would be “subject to arrest and other actions, up to and including chemical munitions,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Starting to chalk lines in for Black Lives Matter. Has been painted and repainted 2 times this weekend. Florissant police say deployment of chemical munitions imminent. 'Hell no, we won't go' chant protesters. pic.twitter.com/fnS9yZ9uyR June 22, 2020

While Florissant did not allow their street mural to remain, other major cities across the country have. Since the beginning of the month, inspirational and radical slogans have been painted across the nation in places like Washington, D.C., New York, California, and even North Carolina. In Raleigh, North Carolina, three giant yellow words standing 20 feet tall stretch across a block near the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh. The words read: “End Racism Now.”

Similar murals have been painted in other cities, including San Francisco, to spread the ongoing call to end racial injustice. As protests continue, these works of art remind us of community strength, rebuilding, and that the momentum of the movement is not lost. We, the people, will not rest until our call for justice is answered.

Watch Oakland artists and mural companies paint "Black Lives Matter" in the middle of the street on 15th Street & Broadway. Ã°Â�Â�Â¸: @CaronCreighton Read more: https://t.co/SYLShjLvHZpic.twitter.com/5h7CARBLpG June 7, 2020

Have you seen any murals in your town? Share them below!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955085