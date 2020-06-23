It should be criminal that Trump keeps telling Americans coronavirus is 'fading away'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 15:01 Hits: 4

The White House applied a familiar formula to Donald Trump's damning admission Saturday during his rally that he had asked his people to "slow the testing down" for the pandemic—pretend Trump was just joshing America about the greatest public health threat in a century. Solid.

But that was just as big a lie as Trump's pre-rally claim that coronavirus was just "fading away." Trump seems to think that as long as new infections aren't properly counted, no one will care that their sister, dad, or spouse died. Only a sociopath could truly believe the data could supersede the personal experience of losing loved ones.

Experts were quick to offer a rebuttal to Trump's latest delusions about COVID-19, but they bear repeating. Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told the New York Times that far from fading out, the pandemic was more like a blaze in search of tinder. “I don’t see this slowing down for the summer or into the fall,” Osterholm said. “I think this is more like a forest fire ... wherever there’s wood to burn, this fire is going to burn it.”

If that's true—and it's entirely plausible that it is—the notion that we will experience some sort of semi-predictable series of waves nationwide is bunk. This explanation certainly tracks with the fact that many states and counties that didn't previously experience high rates of infection are now spiking, as is the case in specific regions of Texas, Arizona, Florida, and California.

Another infectious disease expert told CNN that a vaccine likely won't be available for another year.

“Not only is it not fading out—this will be with us for at least another 12 months, and that’s the most optimistic scenario for having a vaccine," said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Trump’s consistent and lethal distortion of the facts—as agreed upon by the data and the medical experts—seems criminal at this point. He isn’t simply mishandling the national response or even abandoning the effort. Instead, Trump is purposely funneling lies to American people about the deadliest public health threat in a century.

Here’s the sweep of the national increase in coronavirus cases via the New York Times.

And here’s several of the states where new infections are spiking in the last 14 days: California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.

