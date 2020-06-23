The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A New Voting Crisis: Kentucky Closes 95% of Polling Places, Leaving Louisville with Just One

As primary voters head to the polls in New York, Kentucky and Virginia, they face long lines, even as President Trump continues to attack mail-in voting, falsely claiming it leads to fraud. Kentucky has reduced the number of polling places from 3,700 to just 170 — a 95% reduction. “There’s the potential for record turnout,” notes Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, despite such suppression tactics.

