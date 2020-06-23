A New Voting Crisis: Kentucky Closes 95% of Polling Places, Leaving Louisville with Just One

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:36 Hits: 2

As primary voters head to the polls in New York, Kentucky and Virginia, they face long lines, even as President Trump continues to attack mail-in voting, falsely claiming it leads to fraud. Kentucky has reduced the number of polling places from 3,700 to just 170 — a 95% reduction. “There’s the potential for record turnout,” notes Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, despite such suppression tactics.

