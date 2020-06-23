Meet Brandon Saenz: Dallas Protester Who Lost Eye After Police Shot Him with Less Lethal Projectile

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:47 Hits: 2

As a new Amnesty International report documents at least 125 instances of police violence against Black Lives Matters protesters in 40 states from May 26 to June 5, we speak with Brandon Saenz, a 26-year-old Black man shot in the face by Dallas police with so-called less-lethal ammunition that shattered his left eye and fractured his face. We also speak with his lawyer, Daryl Washington, about how he has since helped to win a 90-day preliminary injunction against the police use of chemical agents and rubber bullets in Dallas.

