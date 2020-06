Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 22:33 Hits: 0

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton revealed in an interview with ABC News broadcast Sunday that the most powerful person in the White House was Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. “Next to the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/john-bolton-details-how-ivanka-trump-and-jared-kushner-wield-power-behind-the-scenes/