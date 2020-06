Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 10:23 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager is going to step down following widespread mockery of the reelection effort after disappointing turnout at a rally held in Tulsa during the COVID-19…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trumps-campaign-manager-is-planning-to-step-down-following-cascade-of-errors-that-led-to-disastrous-tulsa-rally-report/