Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:57 Hits: 2

More than 200,000 people died in the battle for Okinawa. The US has maintained a heavy military presence on the island since WWII, with the base highly unpopular with the locals and yet of crucial importance to Tokyo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-marks-75th-anniversary-of-the-end-of-battle-of-okinawa/a-53904937?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf