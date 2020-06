Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 10:29 Hits: 2

MADRID (Reuters) - Out of 31 pupils in one of Madrid teacher Clara Mijares' online classes last month, eight were missing. Two had not been seen for some time, she said, adding that this is a fairly typical ratio these days for her lockdown sessions for 12 to 16-year-olds.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/23/generation-covid-the-spanish-learners-lost-to-lockdown