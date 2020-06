Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:59 Hits: 2

DUBAI: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it launched a large missile and drone attack deep in on Tuesday (Jun 23) that struck the defence ministry and a military base in the capital Riyadh, but the kingdom said it blocked the assault. The Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/yemen-s-houthis-say-they-launched-missile-drone-attack-on-riyadh-12862510