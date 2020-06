Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 08:36 Hits: 2

US Attorney General William Barr is frequently criticized for corrupting his office to protect President Donald Trump. But something more sinister than personal fealty is at work, because Barr is a true believer in a theory of presidential power that, if implemented, would destroy America's constitutional order.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/william-barr-ideology-protests-lafayette-square-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2020-06