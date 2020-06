Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:31 Hits: 3

A Kyrgyz court has sentenced former President Almazbek Atambaev to 11 years and two months in prison for the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.

