Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 23:51 Hits: 2

A Democratic Congressman tried to educate the heads of a Phoenix megachurch where President Donald Trump will be appearing Tuesday after they announced they installed new technology created by some…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/a-megachurch-planning-to-host-a-trump-event-makes-ridiculous-promise-it-can-get-rid-of-99-of-covid/