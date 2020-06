Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:03 Hits: 5

China has launched the final satellite in its Beidou geolocation network, completing a project meant to rival the GPS network. But some doubt Beidou's potential for takeover.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-launches-final-beidou-satellite-to-complete-rival-to-gps-network/a-53906372?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf