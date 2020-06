Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 04:01 Hits: 3

The European Union told China on Monday to make good on a promise to open up its economy and warned of "very negative consequences" if Beijing goes ahead with a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says will curtail basic rights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200623-china-hong-kong-carrie-lam-security-law-european-union-charles-michel-ursula-van-der-leyen