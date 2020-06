Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:33 Hits: 6

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Migratory birds have flocked to the wetlands of Pakistan's southern province of Sindh in greater numbers this year, and officials and observers link the increase to coronavirus lockdown measures that have kept hunters and bird catchers away.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/23/migratory-birds-flock-to-pakistan-as-lockdown-keeps-poachers-at-bay