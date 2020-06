Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 16:03 Hits: 0

Luxury fashion's racist missteps are back in the spotlight as brands try to address issues raised by the Black Lives Matter protests. Insiders are using the moment to demand systemic change in the fashion and beauty industries.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2020/0622/Beyond-black-squares-Calls-for-real-change-in-fashion-industry?icid=rss