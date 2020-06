Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 00:43 Hits: 3

A group of top Democratic senators rebuked the Trump administration for unilaterally withdrawing from a treaty that permits the United States and Russia to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory, saying it impairs national defense.

