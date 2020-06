Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 02:29 Hits: 3

An activist who criticized Kazakhstan’s ruling party on social media has been convicted for spreading “false information” about the coronavirus and banned from social or political activism for five years, even as the government itself warns of a worsening outbreak.

