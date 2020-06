Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 00:53 Hits: 4

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. It has become a familiar pattern: President…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-incriminating-history-of-government-agencies-twisting-the-facts-to-support-the-trump-white-houses-misinformation/