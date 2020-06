Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 04:21 Hits: 4

Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau, who campaigned for closer ties with Beijing, has emerged victorious in a tight race for the presidency, underscoring the island nation’s diplomatic switch towards China.

