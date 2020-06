Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 07:12 Hits: 5

Global coronavirus infections topped 9 million as the World Health Organization blamed a "lack of global solidarity and leadership" for allowing theĀ pandemic to spreadĀ and Saudi Arabia announced it would scale back the Hajj Islamic pilgrimage next month.

