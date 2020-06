Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 08:49 Hits: 4

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison for espionage last week, will not appeal against his sentence, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Whelan's lawyer.

