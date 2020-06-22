In show of solidarity, NASCAR drivers and their teams walk behind Bubba Wallace’s car

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

One of the more surprising developments during the recent highlighted protests and activism surrounding the fight for racial justice has been NASCAR’s very forward-looking statements and actions. After Bubba Wallace, the circuit’s sole African American driver, called out the prevalence of Confederate flags at NASCAR events, the sport issued a ban on all stars and bars at all NASCAR races. Wallace has very obviously become a target for the racists who feel like not getting to fly a loser’s flag at events—a flag that represents millions of Black people’s brutalization throughout of country’s history—isn’t fair.

On Monday, Wallace and others are set to race at the Talladega Superspeedway after rain led to a postponement of Sunday’s event. Earlier it was reported that a teammate discovered a noose hanging up in Wallace’s stall at the race. People must have specific clearance to access this area. Wallace and NASCAR all made statements condemning the act and announced that an investigation was underway into determining who was responsible for this cowardly act. But the show must go on, as they say, and the entirety of the NASCAR community decided to show their support for Wallace by pushing his car to the front grid for the pre-race ceremonies.

You can watch some of it below. It’s a very powerful statement by Wallace’s peers, and is a moving show of solidarity for a man who is standing alone in a sport with a long tradition of racism.

Whoa. NASCAR drivers march in solidarity behind Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his stall.

Bubba Wallace himself, overtaken with emotion, got out of his car.

It is so easy to see which is the right side of history.

