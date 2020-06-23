Rep. Katie Porter dives into key House primaries, citing 'duty to improve the institution'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Rep. Katie Porter has made one splash after another, from flipping a Republican-held seat to her many high points holding the Trump administration to account to her supersized fundraising. Now, in a step most first-term House members don’t take, she’s launching a leadership PAC to support candidates like her—progressives in tough districts—and to move the Democratic Party in the right direction by supporting progressives in competitive primaries.

In the latter category, Porter is supporting Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones in New York. Jones is running for the seat left open by Rep. Nita Lowey’s retirement, and Bowman is challenging Rep. Eliot Engel. Both of those candidates have been endorsed by Daily Kos—go ahead and send them a few bucks! The Bowman endorsement is particularly noteworthy since it’s rare for a member of Congress to support a primary challenge against someone in their party, underscoring Porter’s political courage.

“It’s natural to want to preserve the institution,” Porter told The Daily Beast, “but we also all have the duty to improve the institution…I think we should be brave enough and tough enough to take on fights that we think, if we think there's an opportunity to improve the representation, energy, diversity, passion, compassion of Congress, we should be able to do that.”

Porter is also supporting Democrats attempting to flip difficult Republican-held seats, like California’s Ammar Campa-Najjar and Nebraska’s Kara Eastman, both of whom ran previously in 2018.

