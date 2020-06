Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:16 Hits: 4

The Armenian parliament has adopted proposed changes to the constitution that would lead to the removal of Constitutional Court judges, potentially opening the door for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to exert more influence over the South Caucasian nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenian-parliament-adopts-amendments-on-constitutional-court/30684853.html