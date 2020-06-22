The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colombian soldiers kill a farmer and try to frame him as a guerilla

Soldiers killed a farmer near the village of Anorí in northwest Colombia on May 20. After the murder, local people confronted the soldiers accusing them of trying to frame the farmer as a guerilla. There is a real basis for these fears: in the 2000s, the army executed thousands of civilians and claimed they were guerillas, all in an attempt to inflate the numbers killed in their war on guerilla factions.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200622-colombia-soldiers-kill-farmer-try-frame-him-guerilla

