Colombian soldiers kill a farmer and try to frame him as a guerilla

Soldiers killed a farmer near the village of Anorí in northwest Colombia on May 20. After the murder, local people confronted the soldiers accusing them of trying to frame the farmer as a guerilla. There is a real basis for these fears: in the 2000s, the army executed thousands of civilians and claimed they were guerillas, all in an attempt to inflate the numbers killed in their war on guerilla factions.

