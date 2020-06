Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 19:26 Hits: 7

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Monday it has intercepted several drones laden with explosives launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition spokesman.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/23/saudi-coalition-intercepts-drones-laden-with-explosives-launched-by-houthis