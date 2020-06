Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 19:56 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON, DC: The United States on Monday (Jun 22) changed the status of four more Chinese state media organisations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets, renewing a feud with Beijing. The State Department said it was reclassifying four outlets - China Central Television, the China News ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-tightens-rules-on-four-more-chinese-state--propaganda--outlets-12860648