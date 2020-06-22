Calling Pandemic a 'Pivotal Moment' to Make Lasting Changes for Families, Economists Demand $50 Billion In Relief for Child Care Industry

One hundred economists called on federal lawmakers to pass an immediate investment of $50 billion into the U.S. childcare industry, writing that as with many aspects of the economy, the coronavirus pandemic illustrated the precarious nature in which childcare centers operate.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015