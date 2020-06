Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 19:02 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Turkey on Monday over its support of the internationally recognised government in Libya, saying Turkey was playing "a dangerous game" that went against everything it had agreed to in international talks.

