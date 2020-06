Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:38 Hits: 0

The United States, despite its enormous wealth and resources, has proved incapable of managing the COVID-19 crisis. In the latest episode of CoronaNomics, The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden speak with PS contributor Robert Reich about the reasons for America’s failed response, and the wider implications for Americans and the world.

