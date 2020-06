Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:45 Hits: 0

The World Trade Organization has an irreplaceable role to play in transforming countries’ economic prospects and the lives of people around the world. Although the COVID-19 crisis has brought the organization’s deteriorating health into sharp focus, its further decline is not inevitable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/reviving-the-world-trade-organization-by-ngozi-okonjo-iweala-2020-06