Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 15:03 Hits: 6

Attorney General William Barr is being inundated with criticism over the firing of federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman from the Southern District of New York, which has been conducting investigations of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/legal-expert-warns-barrs-firing-of-sdny-prosecutor-illustrates-the-frightening-orbanification-of-the-american-system-of-governance/