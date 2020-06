Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:01 Hits: 0

The discovery of a prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles has opened up new lines of investigation into the mysterious Stonehenge. The shafts indicate that the early inhabitants had developed a way to count.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/archaeologists-discover-giant-neolithic-circle-of-shafts-near-stonehenge/a-53895991?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf