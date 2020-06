Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 14:19 Hits: 5

China’s premier has said Beijing wants to cooperate with Brussels to develop coronavirus vaccines and treatment. But conflicts over trade and human rights threaten to override even the best of intentions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-favors-cooperation-with-eu-over-competition-premier/a-53900044?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf