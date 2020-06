Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 09:45 Hits: 0

With traces of the virus responsible for Covid-19 found in human sewage, scientists are studying whether there's a risk it will spread to beaches and rivers this summer. How does the virus evolve in a marine environment? We take a closer look in this episode of Down to Earth.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200622-down-earth-covid-19-is-it-safe-to-swim-this-summer