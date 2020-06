Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 14:26 Hits: 5

Social distancing and face masks were largely forgotten as thousands of French people danced and partied well into Monday in the first big blow out since the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200622-unfazed-by-virus-parisians-throw-off-their-masks-for-mid-summer-music-festival