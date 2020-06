Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:50 Hits: 0

LONDON: British industrial output recorded its biggest quarterly fall on record during the three months to June as COVID-19 heavily disrupted operations, and a further decline is likely in the months to come, a survey showed on Monday (Jun 22). The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-uk-factories-cbi-12859260