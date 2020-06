Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 15:35 Hits: 6

Venues shuttered and concerts canceled, the cultural world faces a grim reality amid the pandemic. Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti says it's time to resurrect the "spiritual food" of music, albeit cautiously, beginning with a music festival in Ravenna, Italy.

