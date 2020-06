Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 14:25 Hits: 6

While developing countries' debt levels have received ample attention in recent months, little has been said about a more immediate problem: their inability to acquire the medical supplies needed to fight COVID-19. To minimize the negative impact, a non-market allocation mechanism must be quickly established.

