Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: Trump rally failure punctuated by his staff testing positive

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:30 Hits: 1

STATNews:

How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them Due to exponential viral spread, our delay in action was devastating. In the wake of the U.S. response, 117,858 Americans died in the four months following the first 15 confirmed cases. After an equivalent period, Germany suffered only 8,863 casualties. Scaling up the German population of 83.7 million to America’s 331 million, a U.S.-sized Germany would have suffered 35,049 Covid-19 deaths. So if the U.S. had acted as effectively as Germany, 70% of U.S. coronavirus deaths might have been prevented.

Trump campaign says six staffers helping set up for Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/9QNqGQ64DP June 20, 2020

That means they were infected two weeks ago, or so. And could spread disease. And now we wait. Fortunately, only 6200 showed in Tulsa.

Selected hotspots including AZ where Trump goes next and OK where Trump just was. Yellow is increasing and Red is… bad.

NEW: Trump 'furious' about 'underwhelming' crowd at Tulsa rally https://t.co/HvZiUik8Cd June 21, 2020

Tim Miller/Bulwark:

Make Arenas Empty Again In Tulsa, the Trump campaign transitions to farce. The Trump on display in Tulsa was not a strong man steeling himself for a crackdown against protesters while standing astride a silent majority of mask-eschewing followers with a death wish. Instead, out from behind the curtain came a weak and whiny D-list Rodney Dangerfield, obsessed with minor slights and not getting enough respect from the Fake News Media that he claims to hate but seems to be kind of super into.

I’m reading news reports of the rally like reading The Boston Globe after a Yankees win for the Schadenfreude.

There is only one word to describe this performance of TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s in Tulsa: pathetic. And one conclusion to be drawn: heÃ¢Â�Â�s finished ... and he knows it. June 21, 2020

Harry Enten/CNN:

Are you a K-pop stan? Read this and this:

How did Trump fail to fill an arena in an ultra-red state? Only 45% of his supporters think rallies are a good idea. Just 23% have an unfavorable opinion of wearing masks. Tulsa is seeing its highest #COVID19 numbers to date. Not everyone is in a suicide pact with the guy. June 21, 2020

WaPo: Trump rallies in red-state America — and faces a sea of empty blue seats

AP : Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections

NY Times: Trump Rally Fizzles as Attendance Falls Short of Campaign’s Expectations

CNN : Sick staff and empty seats: How Trump's triumphant return to the campaign trail went from bad to worse

Jonathan Allen/NBC : Trump's deflating Tulsa turnout reveals a deeper problem for him

Politico : Trump campaign blames protesters for disappointing turnout at Tulsa rally

Bloomberg: Trump’s Tulsa Rally Adds to Week of Warning Signs for Campaign

The headlines Trump was hoping for, amirite?

Looks like a pitcher who's walking off the mound after getting shelled. https://t.co/tfvyKzpN5Y June 21, 2020

The visuals Trump was hoping for, amirite?

WaPo:

The battle over masks in a pandemic: An all-American story Mask-wearing for some people is an identifier of broader beliefs and political leanings. Like so many issues rooted in science and medicine, the pandemic is now fully entangled with ideological tribalism. This has played out before: helmets for motorcyclists, seat belts in cars, smoking bans in restaurants. All of those measures provoked battles over personal liberty. Now it’s masks and the coronavirus, with face coverings emerging as an emblem for what cleaves the nation. A flurry of recent studies supports wearing cloth face coverings as a means to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness covid-19. To many people, masks represent adherence to civic duty and a willingness to make individual sacrifices for the greater good of public health. To others, masks symbolize government overreach and a violation of personal liberty. President Trump does not wear a mask, even when in the company of staffers and other officials who do. His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said Friday that she will not wear a mask at the Trump rally Saturday in Tulsa.

From a Trump campaign staffer: @JoeBiden should have to report our costs to the FEC as a contribution to his campaign. June 21, 2020

The thing about Tulsa is that it’s part of chaos theory: maybe nothing happens this time because you got lucky. But many more rallies are planned, and you can’t keep getting away with it.

Yup -- you can't keep doing high risk things and always get away with it. Over time, indoor rallies with large crowds, no social distancing, and no masking will catch up to us. June 20, 2020

Miami Herald:

Local governments should order people to wear masks in public, Florida doctors say Mask-wearing for some people is an identifier of broader beliefs and political leanings. Like so many issues rooted in science and medicine, the pandemic is now fully entangled with ideological tribalism. This has played out before: helmets for motorcyclists, seat belts in cars, smoking bans in restaurants. All of those measures provoked battles over personal liberty. Now it’s masks and the coronavirus, with face coverings emerging as an emblem for what cleaves the nation. A flurry of recent studies supports wearing cloth face coverings as a means to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness covid-19. To many people, masks represent adherence to civic duty and a willingness to make individual sacrifices for the greater good of public health. To others, masks symbolize government overreach and a violation of personal liberty. President Trump does not wear a mask, even when in the company of staffers and other officials who do. His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said Friday that she will not wear a mask at the Trump rally Saturday in Tulsa.

This is the Louisiana DPH:

While young adults *on average* do not suffer serious complications from COVID: 1- they still can. We have seen plenty of individual case reports. 2- itÃ¢Â�Â�s not about them. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s about their contacts...their parents, their grandparents, the grocery clerk who theyÃ¢Â�Â�ll expose. June 20, 2020

Michelle Norris/WaPo:

Why did it take so long to set Aunt Jemima free? Her name should have fallen off boxes and bottles years ago, and the fact that it didn’t suggests that the companies that controlled the brand for more than a century have all been slaves to profit — holding onto a valuable trademark that’s internationally known and historically offensive. I admit to having a complicated relationship with Aunt Jemima. She occupies a secret branch of my family tree. For a period of time in the late 1940s and early 1950s, my grandmother, Ione Brown, was part of an army of women who worked as traveling Aunt Jemimas, visiting small-town fairs and rotary-club breakfasts to conduct pancake-making demonstrations at a time when the notion of ready-mix convenience cooking was new. I never knew about my grandmother’s work until long after she died. It was one of those things my family never really talked about. I learned about it while researching a family memoir called “The Grace of Silence.” I learned that she made good money and covered a region including Iowa, the Dakotas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. She was often treated like a celebrity in small towns, but could not stay in local hotels. She kept an eye out for houses that had a small sign in the window that said “TOURIST,” a code for homes that provided lodging and meals to black people.

Complicated history, take a moment to learn about it.

The data never supported reopening. When I wouldn't lie for you, I got fired. Now the cases and deaths are piling up #FloridaCovidEpicenter June 21, 2020

Stephanie McCurry/Atlantic:

The Confederacy Was an Antidemocratic, Centralized State The actual Confederate States of America was a repressive state devoted to white supremacy. For the four years of its existence, until it was forced to surrender, the Confederate States of America was a pro-slavery nation at war against the United States. The C.S.A. was a big, centralized state, devoted to securing a society in which enslavement to white people was the permanent and inherited condition of all people of African descent.

Christine Emba/WaPo:

A monumental shift Memorials to white supremacy are falling. What will replace them? In Philadelphia, protesters vandalized a statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo. Known for his brutal policing of black and LGBTQ communities in the 1960s and ′70s, Rizzo opposed school integration and encouraged his constituents to “ vote white .” The statue was later removed from its place of honor across from Philadelphia’s City Hall and is now in storage.

The above is a visual/photographic story, click for the full experience.

And then his big rally:

Those of us who attended Trump rallies both in 2016 and in the surefire months of last summer through this January know this is an ominous sign, esp. given all the "million signed up" hype https://t.co/mNUw4CP7FL June 20, 2020

Trump canÃ¢Â�Â�t even do rallies right these days. The end is near, folks. He is losing the confidence and energy of even his own people. https://t.co/7YrFXZLmcw June 20, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1954679