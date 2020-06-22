Trump says his niece is 'not allowed' to write a mean book about him: She 'signed a nondisclosure'

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 16:10 Hits: 2

Today we learned that Donald Trump, who is a garbage human being in literally every way it is possible for someone to be a garbage human being in, is mad at his niece for writing a mean book about him because, he says, she signed a nondisclosure agreement with him and is “not allowed” to do that. Yes, his own niece. Of course.

Axios reports that in an interview, Trump insisted his niece, Mary L. Trump, author of the upcoming Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is "not allowed to write a book." Evidently referring to the brutal legal fights in the family when Donald's garbage father died, Trump said: "When we settled, she has a total [...] signed a nondisclosure." And that it is a "very powerful" nondisclosure. The one he has with his niece. Who he hates.

This is, of course, unsurprising. Trump's cruelty towards the rest of his extended family has already been documented (see: attempting to kill off Mary's half-brother in an act of sociopathic revenge), his insistence on nondisclosures is obsessive and legendary, and to repeat: garbage family. Total, complete disaster of a family.

It seems difficult to believe that Mary Trump would write a book subtitled "How my family created the world's most dangerous man" if the only outcome were severe financial harm. On the other hand, she is a psychologist who apparently detests his garbage-filled guts, is an apparent liberal (or at least, she’s not conservative), and according to Vanity Fair, she is "very determined" to see the book released. Maybe the "severe financial harm" part was considered acceptable collateral damage. (It's also not clear how much money Mary L. Trump and brother Fred III got in the settlement Donald is referring to, but knowing Donald, it might not be as much as, say, the book advance for writing a tell-all about Typhoid Hitler.)

The soon-to-be released book is also said to reveal that Mary is the one behind the leaking of certain Trump tax documents to The New York Times, a leak that appeared to demonstrate massive tax fraud by Trump. Truly, there is no love to be lost between new author Mary and her malignant, thickheaded uncle.

Whether Donald Trump will actually attempt to stop publication of the book—as the White House did with John Bolton's self-serving tell-all—is another question. Unless he wants to claim that his lifelong cruelty and stupidity is now classified information, there's no obvious route available to him to stop it. Donald's declaration that she's "not allowed to write a book," then, is an empty threat. She's allowed. The worst he can do is what he always does: File a raft of lawsuits, tell his kept attorney general William Barr to investigate her for something-something-Deep-State, and shriek about it on Twitter.

All of it will only serve to sell more books. And Mary Trump's book is already likely to be more well-received than John Bolton's book, because John Bolton's book was written by John Bolton.

