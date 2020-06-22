Trump's Reelection Playbook: Racist Tropes Downplaying COVID Pandemic by Slowing Down Testing

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 12:29 Hits: 2

As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 nears 120,000 and mass protests against police brutality and racism continue, President Trump faces condemnation for his remarks at his poorly attended campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he repeated racist terms like “kung flu” and lashed out at protesters. “You just see this tremendous impulse to divide,” says Emily Bazelon, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine. “This is what has worked for Trump in the past. He is not going to change now.”

