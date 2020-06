Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 12:58 Hits: 5

After nine months of deliberations, a citizens’ council set up by French President Emmanuel Macron to explore measures for cutting carbon emissions urged the French leader on Sunday to hold referendums on adding environmental protection to the Constitution and making the destruction of nature a crime.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200622-french-citizens-council-on-the-environment-proposes-making-ecocide-illegal