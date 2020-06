Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 13:44 Hits: 5

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country.

