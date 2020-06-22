The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Robert E. Lee Was a Brutal Slave Master : Activist's Call to Rename Louisiana School Goes Viral

Category: World Hits: 5

We play a video that has now gone viral from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where community activist Gary Chambers Jr. calls out members of the Lee High School school board for their racism during a June 18 meeting to discuss a resolution to rename the school, which is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Chambers urged members to choose a name in honor of people who fought slavery and racism, not someone who defended it, and addressed board member Connie Bernard, who had defended Robert E. Lee and was seen shopping on her computer during the meeting.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/22/gary_chambers_connie_bernard

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version