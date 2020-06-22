Five Black Brown Men Have Been Recently Found Hanged in Public. Were Some of Them Lynched?

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 12:41 Hits: 5

As mass protests against racism and police brutality continue, at least five men — four Black and one Latinx — have been found hanging in public across the U.S. in recent weeks. We speak with Jacqueline Olive, director of “Always in Season,” a documentary that examines the history of lynchings through the story of Lennon Lacy, an African American teenager who was found hanged from a swingset in 2014. “They deserve a full investigation,” Olive says of the recent hangings, “and given the context of this history … that we look at them more than three days, and then that they are looked at as a whole.”

