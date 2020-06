Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 08:33 Hits: 7

One of NASCAR's only Black drivers has been the target of racial intimidation after the league banned the Confederate flag. NASCAR has vowed to root out the perpetrator of the "heinous" act.

