BANGKOK (Xinhua): Bars, karaoke lounges and other night-time entertainment venues in Thailand will likely reopen from early July, said an army general on Monday (June 22).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/06/22/official-entertainment-venues-in-thailand-likely-to-reopen-from-early-july