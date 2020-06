Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 00:27 Hits: 7

President Donald Trump held off on imposing tougher sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for a crackdown on China’s Uighur Muslim minority because of concern such measures would have interfered with trade negotiations with Beijing, he said in an interview published on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/donald-trump-held-off-xinjiang-sanctions-trade-china-12857234